'No alliance with Congress in Punjab', says AAP minister

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday, September 6, said there would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congress in the state. “There would be no seat-sharing of AAP with the Congress,” she told the media, meaning her party would contest on all 13 parliamentary seats alone. She clarified, “This (INDIA alliance) is party leadership’s call at national level. But we will not forge any alliance with the Congress in Punjab.”

“Things could be different at the national level as all parties have come together to save the country from the BJP. However, at state level AAP will not go with the Congress. We will not tolerate any seat sharing with Congress in Punjab,” said the minister.

She clarified that they would contest the election under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the decision of not having an alliance with the Congress was taken by the state unit of AAP under the leadership of Mann.