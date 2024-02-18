'Next 100 days crucial, win every one's trust': PM Modi's poll mantra to BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 18, asked BJP leaders to reach out to every new voter and win every one's trust in the next 100 days for NDA to secure 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

At the BJP's national convention in New Delhi, outlining the poll strategy, the Prime Minister said: "Next 100 days are crucial to reach out to every voter, every beneficiary."

The BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 seats so that the NDA secures victory on 400, he added.