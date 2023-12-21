News laws give Modi govt sweeping powers over journalism, entertainment, and internet

Digital news content creator Meghnad S spoke about how the difference between journalists and content creators has been blurred in recent legislation. Meghnad said that anyone making social commentary online—including comedians, Instagram meme pages, even those running WhatsApp communities—could face the same restrictions proposed for news media in the broadcasting bill. He was referring to the broad definition of “news and current affairs programmes” prescribed in the draft broadcasting bill, which requires such programmes to adhere to advertising and programme codes prescribed by the government.

Meghnad added these codes restricted programming for a variety of supposed transgressions, such as “snobbish behaviour (...), decency, public morality”. It is unclear if the government will prescribe or continue with existing codes, he said, expressing concerns over the requirement of verifiable biometric-based identification for users of telecom services in the telecom bill. For journalists, he said this could mean that their sources can no longer be anonymous when they share news.

Meena Kotwal, the founder of the news website The Mooknayak, said these laws could be used for “selective targeting” of people speaking on issues that the government did not want to discuss. She said, “Since things are in the hands of the government, it can decide what is right or wrong. There are a lot of ministers in the government who put out wrong information, but no one will target them. And even if our information is correct, it is very easy to target us”.

Aslah Kayyalakkath, the founding editor of Maktoob, shared his experience of how he landed in trouble with the Kerala police because of a 30 October story by a freelance journalist alleging anti-Muslim bias by the Kerala police. The police filed a first information report (FIR) against the freelancer, and his phone was seized. Kayyalakkath was made a potential accused in the FIR and interrogated for several hours. Several such instances of harassment and arrests of journalists publishing stories critical of the government and its institutions have been recorded in the past few years. This not only discourages journalists but also instills a feeling of fear that leads to self-censorship.

Surveillance and privacy concerns in the Telecom Bill

Advocate Apar Gupta said there were major concerns related to surveillance and interception, internet shutdowns, encrypted services, and duties of users in the Telecom Bill, 2023 (which the Lok Sabha passed with 95 of its MPs suspended), in a political economy “where there is a growth” of chosen companies and increased government control.

Referring to internet shutdowns, Gupta said, “Long periods of Internet shutdowns have caused grave amounts of economic and social injury to people in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur, almost reducing them to a barbaric sort of existence during Covid”. "The department of telecommunications still refuses to make a centralised repository of internet shutdowns, thereby reducing transparency,” he added, further saying that we are completely ignoring the central core of telecommunication rules that are required.

Gupta said the interception provisions in the new bill were worse than those in a previous 2022 avatar, which was released for public consultation in September of that year. The Department of Telecommunications did not release the comments that were made. The new telecom bill states that the central government can ask for messages to be disclosed in an “intelligible format”, he pointed out. “What that means is that if there is an interception order, and it's a WhatsApp message given to WhatsApp, [then] WhatsApp needs to decrypt it and give it to a law enforcement officer,” he said Gupta, asking, “And how will it do it if it's implementing end-to-end encryption?”