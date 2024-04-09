New election media strategy? After Tamil channel, PM’s interview with Assam daily

A picture showed the paper’s journalist Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury in conversation with the PM. “NE is India’s greatest success story: Modi,” read the headline. “In the last 10 years, it is visible how we have ended the NE’s isolation and developed it as Bharat’s gateway to the East,” stated the strap below the title, in quotes.

The PM, who faced criticism over his government’s alleged inaction in Manipur, also spoke about the situation in the state in response to a question.

“We believe that it is our collective responsibility to deal with the situation sensitively. I have already spoken about this in the Parliament. We’ve dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the Government of India and efforts made by the Government of Manipur, there has been a marked improvement in the situation of the state,” he said.

Notably, the PM had broken his silence on Manipur only after a viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob.

“Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak, holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict. The Central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government. The process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing. Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state.”