NCW member Khushbu Sundar draws flak for posing with Malayalam actor Dileep

National Commission of Women (NCW) member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar has come under fire for posing for a picture with Malayalam actor Dileep, who has been accused of abducting an actor and being the mastermind behind her sexual assault. Other notable names who were also present in the picture include actors Suhasini Maniratnam, Jackie Shroff, and Ambika.

Sharing the picture, journalist Subha Jayanagaraja, criticised the actors for posing with an actor who has been accused of masterminding sexual assault and how it was deeply triggering. She said, “National Commission for Women member Khushbu. Standing next to Dileep, man accused in sexual assault case. And there are Suhasini and Jackie Shroff too, among others. I know everything goes these days, but at least care for optics, if not for women."