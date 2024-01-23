Myanmar Air Force plane skids off runway, eight soldiers injured

At least eight crew members of a Myanmar Air Force aircraft were injured after the plane skidded off the Lengpui airport in Mizoram’s capital of Aizawl on Tuesday, January 23. Officials told IANS that out of the 14 people who were on board the medium size aircraft along with the pilot, eight were injured and six were safe. The injured were immediately rushed to Lengpui hospital.

Mizoram disaster management officials along with the district administration and police rushed to the Lengpui airport, 30 km from the Aizawl city, and rescued the injured crew of the Myanmar Air Force aircraft.

According to officials, as many as 184 of the 276 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mizoram on January 17 after their camps were captured by armed pro-democracy ethnic groups, were flown back home on a Myanmar military aircraft on Monday.