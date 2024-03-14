Modi-led panel picks Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar as Election Commissioners

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala have been appointed as the new Election Commissioners by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the committee, on March 14.

Chowdhury, the only opposition member in the panel, addressed reporters after the meeting. He said that six names were considered for the selection of the two election commissioners. The final decision saw Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar chosen by a majority of panel members. Chowdhury expressed his dissent, raising concerns about the process and said that the six short-listed candidates were not disclosed to him in advance.