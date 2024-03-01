MK Stalin responds to PM Modi, asks for list of schemes obstructed by TN Govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, February 29, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that his government was obstructing Central government schemes in the state, asking him to list examples.

"Are we blocking them from opening the AIIMS hospital (in Madurai)?" Stalin said in a letter to his cadres and leaders and leaders of his DMK on the eve of his birthday (March 1)

The DMK chief said that his party had opposed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as it was "crushing the dreams of medical education of the poor", and asserted that his party would oppose the National Education Policy 2020. He said that his party had opposed the three farm laws which were since reversed, and also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act as it went against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.