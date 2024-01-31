Mayank Agarwal deplaned from IndiGo flight, rushed to hospital: What we know so far

Team India cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday, January 31, suffered a major health scare on board an IndiGo flight from Agartala to Surat after accidentally drinking a poisonous liquid from a bottle he believed contained drinking water. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital in Tripura's capital city Agartala, and is out of danger. A police complaint has been filed through his manager to investigate the matter.

According to officials, the 32-year-old, who is currently the captain of Karnataka cricket team in the ongoing 2023–24 Ranji Trophy season, complained of a burning sensation in his mouth, stomach and throat immediately after consuming the liquid. Alongside the Karnataka captain, team manager Ramesh was also deboarded from the plane.