Manish Sisodia granted three-day bail to attend niece's wedding

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been given three-day bail by a Delhi court to attend his niece's wedding. Sisodia was arrested in the excise policy case.

The court on Monday granted bail to Sisodia for three days starting from February 13. Sisodia had been granted bail from February 5 to February 22 earlier. During this time, he was only allowed to visit his ailing wife once a week.

Sisodia's application for bail was seeking relief in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate and CBI are both probing this case.

The Delhi court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the case. The Delhi court said that incomplete disclosure about the investigation had created concerns. The report said that the investigation is ongoing and at a crucial stage, with completion regarding the 16 charge sheeted accused persons. However, the defence counsel had objected to this, saying that the investigation is ongoing and incomplete.

The court had then directed the CBI to install necessary software in the laptops of the defence counsel so that they can easily access the case files. The Delhi court had also adjourned Sisodia's bail application in these cases. Sisodia had asked for custody parole for twice-weekly visits to his ailing wife. However, the court only gave him weekly visit and adjourned the bail application.