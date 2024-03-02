Lok Sabha Polls: BJP’s first list names 34 Union ministers, two CMs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, on Saturday, March 2, announced candidates for 195 constituencies across the country as part of the first list, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list has names of candidates for constituencies in 16 states and two Union Territories. There are a total of 28 women candidates, 27 from Scheduled Caste (SC), 18 from Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 57 from Other Backward Classes (OBC). The list also has 34 Union ministers and ministers of state and two former chief ministers.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from the Varanasi constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will seek the mandate again from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar constituency.

The key BJP leaders announced in the first list are: