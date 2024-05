Expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, along with his family, cast their in the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. Eshwarappa, a former BJP member, is running as an independent candidate in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. With a long-standing political career, having served as a representative in the Shivamogga assembly for five terms, Eshwarappa's choice to contest independently resulted from his expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).