Local TMC leader arrested by West Bengal police in Sandeshkali sexual harassment case

While Sardar is already in police custody, Hazra was absconding for the past one week after the local women protesting at Sandeshkhali burnt down his farmhouse and poultry farm. Hazra will be produced before a district court on Sunday, February 18.

However, the political mentor of the duo and the mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5, Sheikh Shahjahan, is still absconding ever since the day of the attack.

Meanwhile, acting DGP of West Bengal Police, Rajeev Kumar, said on Saturday that when the state police launched the probe into the matter, the ED went to the court following which a stay was put on the investigation process.