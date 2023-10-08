Kerala police releases list of ‘wanted’ Maoists, announces rehabilitation schemes

A week after an alleged Maoist attack on the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office at Kambamala, Wayanad police released a wanted list of Maoists. On Sunday, October 8, the police released the names and photographs of the suspected Maoists. Sundari, Vikram Gowda, Jayana, Vanajakshi, Latha, CP Moideen, Jisha, Santhosh, Soman, Chandu etc.. were some of the prominent names in the list.

“As they are involved in illegal activities and pose a threat to the country, they should be brought before the law. Adequate rewards will be given to those who provide correct information leading to their arrest. The names of the informant will be kept confidential,” said the police. .

Police also offered compensation and rehabilitation for the Maoists who were ready to surrender. They said that the aim of this rehabilitation is to bring the marginalised youth and other workers into the mainstream society and provide them with means of earning money through education and employment.