Israel orders complete siege of Gaza, death toll on each side rises to 1200

Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari claimed that the military took full control of communities bordering Gaza and that sporadic fighting is now on. Meanwhile, the militant groups claimed to hold over 100 as hostages who have been abducted from Israel. Hamas also claimed that four hostages were killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesman for the militant group, said that the Hamas is holding at least 130 hostages and demanded that all Palestinians held in Israeli prisons be released forthwith.

Israel said as of now it was not involved in any negotiations aimed at securing the release of any hostages. The Egyptian news website Al-Ahram, said Egyptian authorities were attempting to secure a deal to free Palestinian women and children prisoners held in Israeli custody in exchange for Hamas releasing Israeli "civilian women" who were taken captive since the violence began Saturday. “The Egyptian government is presently awaiting responses from both parties regarding the proposed prisoner exchange and a temporary cease-fire,” Al-Ahram said.

The Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing claimed hundreds of houses were destroyed and over 1,200 severely damaged. The UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, said 137,000 people who fled in fear of their lives were being given shelter in over 70 U N schools in Gaza. UNRWA Spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai said the agency can house 150,000 people, adding that fuel in Gaza can last for up to 10 days.

The United Nations humanitarian affairs office said Israeli strikes have targeted houses and apartment buildings in Gaza, without warning for residents to evacuate.