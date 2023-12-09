ISIS terror plot: NIA conducts 44 dawn raids in rural Maha, Karnataka (Ld)

In an early morning swoop, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams raided at least 43 locations in Maharashtra, and one in Karnataka in the ongoing probe into the ISIS terror modules conspiracy case, and detained at least 15 persons, official sources said here.

A majority of the 41 locations where NIA teams descended are rural or semi-rural pockets of Thane district, Mira-Bhayander town, 2 in Pune, besides similar raids at one place in adjoining Karnataka.

The NIA is understood to have bared a deeper conspiracy with international ramifications and terror links, and the involvement of ISIS handlers based in foreign locations.

The probe has also unearthed a complex network of people engaged in propagating the ISIS terror ideology within India and luring youth to its fold.

The network has reportedly sworn allegiance to the self-proclaimed Caliph (head) of ISIS and was preparing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to carry out terror acts in India through its operatives.

Among those detained from various locations are: Firoz Kuwar, Hasib Mulla, Musab Mulla, Rehan Suse, Farhan Suse, Adil Khot, Mukhlis Nachan, Raphail Nachan, Razeel Nachan, Shakib Nachan, Saif Atiq Nachan, Yahya khot, Shakub Divkar, Kasif Belare.

More raids and detentions or arrests are likely as the investigations progress in the state, the sources indicated.