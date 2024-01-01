India ushers in 2024 orbiting XPoSat successfully

For the first time in its history, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO), on Monday, January 1, ushered in the New Year in a grand manner by orbiting its X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). At about 9.10 a.m. on the first day of the calendar year 2024, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C58 (PSLV-C58) standing 44.4-metre tall, with a lift off mass of 260 ton blasted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The rocket carried XPoSat and 10 other experimental payloads on its fourth stage.

Interestingly, this is the first space mission for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on January 1.

At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket ejected XPoSat at an altitude of about 650 km. Speaking after the launch ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "The orbit accomplished for XPoSat is excellent as the deviation is just three kilometres. The solar panels of the satellite have been deployed."