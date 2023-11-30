India: how COVID enabled new forms of economic abuse of women

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Nations (UN) identified what it called a “ shadow pandemic ” of domestic violence against women. The UN includes in its definition of domestic violence what it refers to as “ economic violence ”, which it explains as: “making or attempting to make a person financially dependent by maintaining total control over financial resources, withholding access to money, and/or forbidding attendance at school or employment”.

I have been researching economic violence in India, where it surged during periods of social distancing and lockdowns. This not only resulted in the reduction of safe spaces for women and girls, but also trapped them in a space where they were more easily economically exploited. My research suggests that the COVID lockdowns spawned a whole new class of economic abuse of women in India.

Economic abuse tends to involve controlling and coercive behaviour by a woman’s partner and sometimes their in-laws or other family members, threatening her economic security and potential for self-sufficiency. While economic abuse can take many forms, there are three main types : sabotage, restriction and exploitation.

Sabotage usually involves interfering in a woman’s access to money or in their work. Restriction is about controlling how women use money. And exploitation most often means a male partner or relative living off a woman, or insisting all debts go in her name.

My previous research has revealed unique forms of abuse that are embedded in specific sociocultural practices in India. For example, exploitation of streedhan (jewellery and movable or immovable assets given to a woman before and during her marriage) and dowry practices (money and gifts demanded by the groom and in-laws at the time of and after marriage) have been identified as a common form of economic abuse in south Asian marriages. If a woman lives with her husband’s family they may control her assets or income where multiple generations live together.

Economic abuse of women

As part of our research in a city in Bihar, India’s third-most populous state in the east of the country, we made a 20-minute documentary: Spent: Fighting Economic Abuse in India , featuring five of the 76 women we spoke to. All but two were mothers with dependent children. We found that economic abuse was common irrespective of class, caste, religion, education or employment status.

One woman we feature, Nitya, wasn’t allowed to work by her family. Instead she was forced to perform domestic chores around the clock. This typically included being required to cook seven or eight courses at dinner. At the same time, her husband mocked her for not working. Nitya told us he’d say: “You don’t work, what’s the point of your education?”