In Assam, BJP tries to woo 1.21 cr women voters with schemes, ‘fake forms’

The major schemes

Among the two major schemes the BJP has counted on is the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni scheme, or Lakhpati Baidew, which aims to empower women part of SHGs to become “lakhpati” or millionaires by setting up businesses, imparting them skills, and helping them earn Rs 1 lakh per annum. It promises to hand out an initial amount of Rs 10,000, followed by a sum of Rs 25,000, and forms have been circulated.

This scheme is the local rendition of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, which was announced by PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech last year and among the women-centric initiatives mentioned in Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech .

The other prominent programme is the Arunodoi scheme, which was launched in 2020 and provides financial assistance of Rs 1,250 per month to at least 27 lakh women beneficiaries.

It was the Udyamita Asoni or the Lakhpati Baidew scheme whose forms were distributed in January this year when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam, with the party accusing the BJP government of trying to exploit SHGs as an electoral constituency.

Operated by the National Rural Livelihood Mission, the structure of SHGs has village organisations at the bottom, cluster level federations in the middle, and SHGs at the grassroots level. These SHGs are entitled to various benefits, including access to revolving funds and loans from banks, with the goal to empower women economically. There are 3.27 lakh SHGs in Assam, covering over 36 lakh families.

Apart from the Udyamita Asoni for SHGs and the Arunodoi scheme, Sarma’s government has offered several other benefits for women.

In this year’s budget, the Assam government announced the Nijut Maina scheme with direct benefit transfers to girl students. An amount of Rs 10,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 25,000 is stipulated for those enrolling in senior secondary school, and undergraduate and postgraduate courses, respectively. This is expected to benefit a total of 10 lakh beneficiaries and may help the government target young voters.

There was a significant participation of women at the BJP’s public meetings we attended in Upper Assam where participants seemed satisfied with such women-centric schemes.

Krishna Kutum, a BJP worker at a party meeting in Neul Gaon of Jorhat segment, claimed the Udyamita Asoni scheme has made an impact on women voters. “All members of the SHG I belong to are present here today to attend our meeting. Women are very pleased with the government, primarily because of two schemes: Udyamita Asoni and Arunudoi.”

Meanwhile, amid the Lok Sabha poll campaign, a flurry of messages have circulated on social media, claiming that WhatsApp groups of these SHGs are buzzing with invitations to join election meetings of BJP candidates.