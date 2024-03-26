IMD forecasts 1-3°C above normal max temperature across southern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a temperature rise in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, over the next five days, according to its bulletin on Tuesday, March 26. The maximum temperature is predicted to range between 36-40°C, marking a 1-3°C increase above normal temperatures. This will also be seen across regions in south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, interior Gujarat, and interior Maharashtra.

In Telangana, dry weather is expected with maximum temperatures set to rise by 2-3°C in the coming five days. Currently, maximum temperatures have surpassed the 95th percentile of climatological values in isolated areas of Marathwada, interior Odisha, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, and south coastal Tamil Nadu, a trend expected to continue on March 26 and extend to Marathwada, Vidarbha, interior Odisha, and south Madhya Pradesh from March 27 to March 28.