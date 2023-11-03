IIM Bengaluru says they have no information on Mann Ki Baat study shared by PM Modi

The Prime Minister wrote the post on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of his radio show held every month during which he talks about different issues concerning the country. On October 3, when the show completed 105 episodes, Modi said: "Today, as #MannKiBaat completes 9 years, here is an interesting study by @TheOfficialSBI and @iimb_official which highlights some of the themes covered and their societal impact. It is amazing how we have celebrated several life journeys and collective efforts through this medium."

He also shared a document titled 'Transformational Impact of Mann Ki Baat: An Analysis by SBI and IIM Bengaluru'. The study mentioned the various projects of the Union government, such as 'Beti Bachcao Beti Padhao', the promotion of 'Yoga' and 'Khadi' and the use of millets as having gained popularity through the radio show. However, on questions in the RTI about the title and date of the study, the money spent on it, the agreement with the SBI and other such details, the IIM-B replied that they did not have any information on record.