How the age of mammals could end

Throughout the past 500 million years, our planet has experienced a total of five mass extinctions. One of these – the Permo-Triassic mass extinction event – led to the demise of roughly 90% of Earth’s species.

Most of these events have coincided with the formation of a supercontinent, where Earth’s tectonic plates slowly come together and combine.

Scientists predict that Earth’s continents will again merge together in 250 million years to form a supercontinent called “Pangea Ultima”. It will be centred over the equator and it will be hot. According to new research that I carried out with several colleagues from the University of Leeds and Northwestern University in the US, conditions on Pangea Ultima will be too inhospitable for most mammals to survive.

The formation of this supercontinent will drive more volcanic activity, and an older sun will emit more radiation to Earth. This will result in exceedingly hot land surface temperatures, transforming much of the continent into a vast, hot desert reminiscent of the desert planet Arrakis from the science-fiction epic Dune.

During the hottest months of the year, temperatures could exceed 40℃ across most of the supercontinent, with many areas experiencing temperatures surpassing 50℃.