Google and HP come together for 'made in India' Chromebooks

Google and popular gadget company HP have joined hands to manufacture Chromebooks in India. A statement by HP said that this partnership will “support the digital education ecosystem in India and help students enhance their learning.” The company further added that students’ education would be enhanced by providing affordable and high quality laptops to educational institutions.

According to Times of India, the Chromebooks will be manufactured at a Flex Facility in Chennai where HP has been manufacturing laptops and desktops at this facility since August 2020. Meanwhile, the production of Chromebooks in India will begin on Monday, October 2.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google said that they have partnered with HP to manufacture Chromebooks and they will be the first of its kind in India. He said, “We’re partnering with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India - These are the first Chromebooks to be made in India and will make it easier for Indian students to have access to affordable and secure computing.”