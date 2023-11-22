Gehlot Govt will never return to power, says Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Sagwara, Rajasthan to address a mammoth gathering in the tribal belt, said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Government will not return to power in the state.

Thursday is the last day of campaigning for the November 25 Assembly elections in Rajasthan and voting will be held on 199 seats.

Addressing the rally in Sagwara, Modi said, “Banswara-Dungarpur falls in the Vagad region of Rajasthan. Vagad region has suffered due to the misgovernance of the Congress.

“The children of those who are close to the Congress leaders became officers and your children were selectively thrown out.

“The paper leak mafia promoted by the Congress has ruined the future of the youth of Rajasthan.

“The premises of Congress leaders are being raided and gold bars are being taken out of their lockers. The pages of the Lal Diary are opening, which speaks about the dark deeds of the Congress government.