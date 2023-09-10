G20 Delhi Declaration calls for strengthening global health, one health approach

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has called for strengthening global health and implementing one health approach besides strong international counter-narcotics cooperation.

In the declaration, the G20 leaders said, "We remain committed to strengthening the global health architecture, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) at its core, and building more resilient, equitable, sustainable, and inclusive health systems to achieve Universal Health Coverage, implement one health approach, enhance pandemic preparedness and strengthen existing infectious diseases surveillance systems."

"We will focus on strengthening primary healthcare and health workforce and improving essential health services and health systems to better than pre-pandemic levels, ideally within the next 2-3 years, as well as continue progress towards polio eradication and ending ongoing epidemics including AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis and water-borne and other communicable diseases, also recognising the importance of research on long COVID," read the declaration.

Promote the One Health-based approach driven by the Quadripartite's One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022-2026), it said.

"Enhance the resilience of health systems and support development of climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems in collaboration with MDBs, and support the work of the WHO-led Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH)," the declaration said.