Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away in Mumbai

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G Joshi passed away in Mumbai at the age of 86, early on Friday, February 23.

In a brief statement by his relatives, it is said, "Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that Mr. Manohar Joshi passed away today morning at 3 a.m. following prolonged age-related health issues."

The senior Shiv Sena leader's body would be kept at his Matunga home for people to pay their last respects from 11 am to 2 pm

Joshi's last rites would be performed at around 3 pm at the Shivaji Park crematorium, said the family.