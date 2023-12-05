Foreword: AK Ramanujan’s ‘Soma’ gives mother tongues the formidable heft of classics

Foreword by Arvind Krishna Mehrotra

AK Ramanujan died suddenly at sixty-four, much work still ahead of him. A lot of it had been published while he was alive but plenty remained in various stages of completion in his papers, and of the Collected Essays (1999), he had made an outline. Since then, ‘as if long deep / burial had made them hasty / / for birth and season’, several posthumous volumes have appeared, including Journeys: A Poet’s Diary (2019) and, now, Soma. He was his own best archivist and we, his readers, are the beneficiaries.

In 1986, when Second Sight came out, Arun Kolatkar jotted down a few lines and deposited the note in an envelope where he kept his undated thoughts. We had been talking about Ramanujan’s new book, which is how I am able to date the note. It was discovered after Kolatkar’s death and was published, along with several other writings, in an appendix to his Collected Poems in English (2010). The note, unusual because Kolatkar seldom expressed an opinion on poets, in public or private, reads:

Will the real Ramanujan please stand up

there are several of them as you know

A.K. Ramanujan is a legion rather than an individual

There is a multitude of Ramanujans

the poet of course, the translator, the folklorist

There are any number of A.K. Ramanujans

I am personally acquainted/familiar with at least 3 of them

and love ’em all

I don’t claim to know all of them

I wonder whether the Real Ramanujan expresses himself

through his translations (rather than through his poems)

Ramanujan and his doubles