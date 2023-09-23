Fire breaks out in train from Tamil Nadu to Gujarat, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on Saturday, September 23, in the generator and B1 coach of the Tiruchirapalli - Ganganagar Humsafar Express train. As passengers deboarded quickly, there has been no loss of life nor injuries, according to reports. The engine caught fire soon after the train from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu departed from Valsad station and spread to the neighbouring B1 coach. As the train was still near the station, authorities were able to douse the flames quickly, reports say. The train number for the Tiruchirapalli - Ganganagar Humsafar Express is 22498.

According to Indian Express, the Western Railway Public Relations Officer Sunil Thakur said that the fire broke out at around 2 pm after the train departed from Valsad for Surat. The train stopped as soon as the fire was detected, following which all passengers disembarked. The Valsad fire department detached the burning coaches and managed to put out the flames before it could spread.

It is presently suspected that the fire started in the power and generator van due to a short circuit, and subsequently spread to the adjoining coach (B1). While there were no casualties, the sudden fire outbreak caused panic among passengers. Railway officials said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.