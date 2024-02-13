Farmers’ protest: Meeting with govt inconclusive, farmers stick to 'Chalo Delhi'

After the meeting, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) coordinator Jagjit Singh Dallewal, told the media the Centre has failed to redress their grievances and the farmers have decided to continue with their planned protest on February 13.

"The Centre government is just trying to pass the time regarding the demands of the farmers. We will start our protest from our destinations at 10 a.m. towards the national capital," he said.

He said no new proposal had come. "Those were all old proposals. We didn’t want any confrontation. We wanted discussion on every point. But the government is not straight. It just wants to waste our time. They asked for more time. We told the government to take the decision. They did not take any decision. Our protest will continue. We will move towards Delhi from 10 a.m.," he added.

Ranjeet Singh Raju, a farmer leader from Rajasthan, said they would march to Delhi on Tuesday.

"The government offered to form a committee and promised to engage us in a discourse. This discussion has been going on for quite some time now. Our supporters would begin moving towards Delhi at 10 am tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, with the police build up on almost all national highways and major roads leading from Punjab ahead of the protest march, commuters on Monday had to opt village routes to enter Haryana for their onward journey.

Sufficient security arrangements have been made in Haryana to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police official told IANS.

The sealing of Punjab-Haryana borders by putting up barricades, boulders, tippers filled with sand, and barbed wires and iron spikes, has impacted the movement of vehicular traffic with huge traffic snarls. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed to prevent untoward incidents.

Farmers have planned to enter Haryana from Shambhu border in Patiala, Moonak in Sangrur, Dabwali in Muktsar, and Ratia in Mansa. The Haryana Police have sealed all four entry points.

Security has also been beefed up along the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders to stop protests in Delhi.



