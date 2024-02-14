Farmers protest: Delhi borders sealed, traffic advisory issued for commuters

After the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders were completely sealed in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters for alternate routes and diversions.

On Tuesday, police had completely sealed Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after farmers clashed with the police at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border and in Haryana's Jind district on Tuesday, leaving several people injured.

According to traffic cops, owing to various farmer organisations 'agitation' that started on Tuesday, farmers from adjoining states may try to move towards Delhi by various means to participate in the above said protest.

“NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44 - Sonipat/Panipat are also affected,” said a senior traffic police official.

However, two lanes of NH-9 and one lane of NH-24 at Gazipur Border are open for the general public.

“Similarly two lanes of DND are also open for commuters. However, there is slow traffic movement, as such commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches specially during peak hours. Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from the following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said the traffic police.