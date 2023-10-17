Explained: The saga that led to the govt forcing out IIPS Director KS James

According to The Wire, an official at the Department of Public Health and Mortality Studies of the IIPS had said that James was first asked by the Government to resign as it was not happy with some of the data sets that the Institute had presented. Some of the data were contradictory to claims made by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government, including the government’s claims that India was an open defecation free country. It is said that James was handed over a suspension order after he refused to resign from the post.

However, without clarifying what the outcome of the fact finding committee was, the Union Ministry on October 11, had issued an order revoking the suspension. It doesn’t even mention whether the allegations raised against James were found to be untrue.

The order, which revoked his suspension merely said that, “The competent authority, on subsequent review, is of the opinion that in view of material changes in the circumstances, the suspension of Prof. K. S. James may not be extended further”. But on the same day, the Ministry also said that it is accepting James’ resignation, which he had tendered on August 7 on “personal grounds”.

Members of the Opposition and scientific community had criticised the Union Government for their intolerance towards data-based evidence on development. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Monday, October 17, said that James’ suspension was based on “flimsiest of charges” and that its subsequent revocation following him tendering his resignation is part of the government’s “face-saving charade”.