Ex-IndiGo staffer arrested for duping people on pretext of job in airline

Delhi Police have arrested a former IndiGo staffer for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing a job in the airline, an official said on Tuesday, adding that the accused even gave fake appointment letters to the victims.

The accused has been identified as Ishu Verma a.k.a Rahul Saxena (29), a resident of Shahdara. He had worked with IndiGo as a Body Mass Index (BMI) Officer.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged on December 31, 2023.

The complainant, Shammi Mehra, a resident of Jagatpuri, said that she has two children, Tisha and Nitin.

She said that in June last year, Tisha had created a profile on the Indeed job application to look for work

“She was contacted on her mobile number and offered the position of a receptionist. A person identifying himself as Ayan Malik claimed that IndiGo airlines required a receptionist,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Tisha underwent online interviews, which she successfully passed. Following this, Ayan Malik then provided another mobile number belonging to Rahul Saxena, who would conduct an interview for BMI.

“Tisha participated in an interview conducted by Rahul Saxena, who informed her that the starting salary would be Rs. 28,000 per month. On June 7, 2023, Rahul Saxena visited Tisha's house and handed over a joining letter dated June 28, 2023,” said the DCP.

Simultaneously, another man named Sanjay Bangar contacted the complainant for her son Nitin Mehra's job at IndiGo.

“Bangar provided a joining letter dated July 2, 2023, and the complainant paid approximately Rs. 50 Lakhs in various instalments,” said the DCP.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the joining letters provided by the accused were fake.

Verma, alias Rahul Saxena, was arrested from his residence.

“Further investigation into the entire syndicate is currently underway,” the DCP added.