Electoral Bonds case: SCBA president seeks presidential reference of SC judgment

“Besides drying up further donations, such an act (of disclosing names of corporates and their quantum of contributions to various parties) would discourage and dissuade foreign corporate entities from setting shops in India or participating in the democratic process but contributing to winning horses," he said in the letter to President Murmu.

It added that if the Constitution Bench judgment is enforced by retrospectively releasing all sensitive information, the same will "shatter the reputation the nation enjoys in the international arena". "I, therefore, request your good self to withhold the enforcement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court judgment in the Electoral Bonds case by seeking a Presidential Reference on the matter. Till the Reference is heard and answered, the Hon’ble Supreme Court shall not give effect to its verdict of March 11, 2024," he said.

Article 143 of the Constitution confers advisory jurisdiction on the Supreme Court and provides for the power of the President to consult the apex court on a question of law or fact of public importance.