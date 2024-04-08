ED questioning CM Kejriwal's PA in Delhi excise scam case, say sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA (Personal Assistant) Bibhav Kumar in the alleged excise policy scam, sources said on Monday.

Sources further revealed that the ED has summoned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the case.

“We are questioning Kumar as part of an ongoing investigation in the excise scam,” said the ED source while refusing to divulge more details.

On February 23, 2023, the financial probe agency questioned Bibhav Kumar about an alleged call which he arranged for accused Sameer Mahendru.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed the Chief Minister the "kingpin and the key conspirator" of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

In January this year, a Delhi court granted a two-week interim bail to Sameer Mahendru, a liquor businessman and managing director of Indospirit.