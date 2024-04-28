ECI orders repolling in Manipur's six polling stations on April 30

The Election Commission, on Saturday, April 27, declared as 'void' the Lok Sabha elections held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency and announced fresh polling in these stations. The polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm on April 30. The repolling has been announced after disturbances were reported in the six stations in Ukhrul, Chingai and Kharong assembly constituencies, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were damaged that no results can be retrieved.

Polling was held at 848 polling stations in the remaining 13 of the 28 Assembly segments under the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat on April 26, where voting for the 15 other Assembly segments was held in the first phase on April 19 along with the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.