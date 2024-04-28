ECI orders repolling in Manipur's six polling stations on April 30

The Election Commission, on Saturday, April 27, declared as 'void' the Lok Sabha elections held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency and announced fresh polling in these stations. The polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm on April 30. The repolling has been announced after disturbances were reported in the six stations in Ukhrul, Chingai and Kharong assembly constituencies, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were damaged that no results can be retrieved.
Polling was held at 848 polling stations in the remaining 13 of the 28 Assembly segments under the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat on April 26, where voting for the 15 other Assembly segments was held in the first phase on April 19 along with the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.
Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pradeep Kumar Jha, quoting the Election Commission order, appealed to the voters to cast their votes in large numbers in these six polling stations on April 30.
Election officials said that various disturbances occurred in these six polling stations on Friday, prompting the EC to order fresh polling on Tuesday.
Nearly 82% of around 4.85 lakh voters on April 26 exercised their franchise in the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, spread across eight hilly districts - Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Jiribam, Pherzawl, and Tengnoupal.