‘Does the Government of India have a religion?’: Owaisi asks in Parliament

Questioning the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, February 10, asked if the Narendra Modi government belonged to only one particular community, religion or the entire country. The lines between the State and religion blurred during the Ram temple inauguration on January 22 with the active interference of the BJP-led union government in the festivities. The Indian Air Force, which stays away from religious events, in an unprecedented manner showered flower petals on the temple premises during the event.

The Union government tabled the Ram Temple resolution in Lok Sabha on Saturday. Speaking in the Parliament, the Hyderabad MP in speech asked: “Does GoI have a religion? I believe that this country does not have a religion. Through January 22, does this government want to give a message that one religion triumphed over the other? What message do you give to the 17 crore Muslims in the country?,” he asked. The Ram temple was constructed on the site of the 16th century Babri mosque which was demolished by kar sevaks in 1992 following the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign spearheaded by veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

Responding to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks who sought to know if the AIMIM leader would consider Babar as an invader, Owaisi said, “Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb? I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse because he killed the person whose last words were Hey Ram,” said Owaisi.