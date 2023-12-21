Deve Gowda, kin meet Modi: BJP-JD(S) seat sharing to be finalised

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) National President HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi.

Sources said that they had final discussions regarding the BJP and JD(S) seat sharing alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Deve Gowda's sons, former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President HD Kumaraswamy, former Minister and MLA HD Revanna, and grandson, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, were present.

Modi took to social media stating, “Always a delight to meet former PM HD Deve Gowda Ji, HD Kumaraswamy Ji and HD Revanna Ji. India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji’s exemplary contribution to the nation’s progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic.”

However, Deve Gowda had earlier stated that the meeting would be informal and no discussion would be held regarding alliance and seat sharing.

Sources explained that the JD(S) is looking forward to contesting in four to five MP seats in the state and the matter is going to be settled and an official announcement would be made soon.