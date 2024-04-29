Delhi Police lodges FIR over doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Delhi Police, on Sunday, April 28, registered an FIR over a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where his statements indicating a commitment to abolishing reservation quotas for Muslims in Telangana, were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations. "We received a complaint regarding the edited video of the Home Minister. Two complaints were received by police, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Following this, the Delhi Police Special Cell Cyber Wing's IFSO [ntelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations] unit filed an FIR," a source said.

A case has been registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 465 (punishment for forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 171G (false statement in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66C (punishment for identity theft) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and a probe has been initiated, said the sources.