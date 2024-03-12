Delhi HC grants parole for convict to arrange fine payment, re-establish social ties

The Delhi High Court has allowed a man, Harish Yadav, convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, three weeks of parole.

The order by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta allowed Yadav to gather funds to pay a fine associated with his sentence and to reconnect with his family.

Despite nearly completing his 10-year sentence, Yadav faced an additional six months of imprisonment for not paying the required fine.

His parole request had been previously rejected due to the generic nature of his appeal under Rule 1211 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which did not state exceptional circumstances for relief.

However, Justice Mendiratta recognised sufficient reasons for granting parole, especially considering Yadav's near completion of his sentence, satisfactory jail conduct, and non-misuse of emergency parole in 2021.

The court mandated a personal bond of Rs 25,000 for Yadav's release, directing him to surrender to the jail superintendent immediately upon the parole's expiration.