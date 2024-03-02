Criminals themselves decide when to get arrested in Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal government over the law & order situation in the state, saying not the police but criminals themselves are free to decide when to get arrested.

Although the Prime Minister did not name anyone, his remarks were directed at the recently arrested leader of Trinamool Congress Sheikh Shahjahan who was arrested after 55 days following the attack on the ED team in Sandeshkhali.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally organised by the BJP state unit at Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the women of Sandeshkhali for finally coming out on the streets to protest against years of oppression, violence and harassment.

“It was women's power at Sandeshkhali which finally pushed the ruling party to the back foot. I also congratulate the state leaders of my party in West Bengal for relentlessly standing by these women in their protests,” the Prime Minister said.

He also claimed that one area where the ruling Trinamool Congress has mastered is in converting any centrally-sponsored development scheme into a “scam”.

“The scam starts from where the state government puts its tag on any centrally-sponsored scheme,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also set a target to win 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.



