Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech gave Rs 25 crore to the TDP through electoral bonds

The Ellas, Ramoji, and Naidu all belong to the Chowdary or Kamma community, a landed and politically influential group within the state. Since the ascendancy of the TDP in 1983, political power in Andhra Pradesh – even after the bifurcation of the state in 2014 – has typically changed hands between Kamma chief ministers from the TDP and Reddy chief ministers hailing from the Congress and the YSRCP. The Kamma community has historically been dominant in industries including health care and information technology, building a mutually symbiotic relationship with Naidu through his years in power.

Within this landscape, Bharat Biotech’s donations to a party that is currently out of power appear to be linked to professional and personal relationships forged over deeply-rooted caste affiliations.

The connections between Bharat Biotech and Naidu