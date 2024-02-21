Constitutional lawyer and jurist Fali S Nariman dies at 95

Jurist and senior constitutional advocate Fali S Nariman passed away on Wednesday, February 21, in New Delhi. He was 95. Nariman received the Padma Bhushan award in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007. He appeared in several landmark cases including the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association case, which led to the collegium system, and NJAC verdict, which struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission as unconstitutional.

Nariman started as an advocate in the Bombay High Court in 1950, and became a senior advocate in 1961. Later, he started practising law at the Supreme Court of India from 1972, when he was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India. In 1975, he resigned his post as ASG as a mark of protest against the Indira Gandhi government’s announcement of Emergency.

Nariman has also penned a number of books, including The State of Nation, God Save the Hon'ble Supreme Court, and his autobiography Before Memory Fades.