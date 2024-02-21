Constitutional lawyer and jurist Fali S Nariman dies at 95

Jurist and senior constitutional advocate Fali S Nariman passed away on Wednesday, February 21, in New Delhi. He was 95. Nariman received the Padma Bhushan award in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007. He appeared in several landmark cases including the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association case, which led to the collegium system, and NJAC verdict, which struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission as unconstitutional.
Nariman started as an advocate in the Bombay High Court in 1950, and became a senior advocate in 1961. Later, he started practising law at the Supreme Court of India from 1972, when he was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India. In 1975, he resigned his post as ASG as a mark of protest against the Indira Gandhi government’s announcement of Emergency.
Nariman has also penned a number of books, including The State of Nation, God Save the Hon'ble Supreme Court, and his autobiography Before Memory Fades.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled his death and said, “The passing away of eminent jurist, senior advocate, and a fierce votary of Constitutional Civil Liberties, Fali S Nariman is a huge loss to the legal system. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace.”
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and said, "Seven decades of his experience at the Bar, out of which more than five decades in the Supreme Court of India, is historic and remarkable. He is instrumental for many landmark judgments, and his contributions to Jurisprudence will be remembered for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at the Bar."
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock at his death and said, “Shocked to learn that eminent jurist and distinguished constitutional lawyer Shri Fali Nariman has passed away. His wisdom was one of the building blocks of our nation's legal system. His demise is a huge loss, but his legacy will remain immortalised in the hearts and minds of all Indians. His works will continue to inspire us. My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti.”
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of renowned legal luminary and eminent jurist Fali S. #Nariman. The distinguished constitutional lawyer was widely respected for his legal wisdom and played instrumental role in shaping many legal discourses in the country. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family & friends.”