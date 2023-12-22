Congress to start finalising candidates for LS polls soon: KC Venugopal

Venugopal also said that the mood of the country is against BJP. "There is no level playing field for the Opposition. MPs were suspended to give a message that only one party would rule India," he said. He also criticised the central agencies for 'targetting' the Opposition.

"We are convinced that Congress and INDIA bloc will fight this dictatorship and will go in election without any delay," he said.

Talking about the public meeting planned on the party's 138th foundation day on December 28, Venugopal said the rally in Nagpur is going to be a remarkable event. "All senior leaders of the party will be attending the rally. We requested the CWC members to immediately start election campaigns in states also," he said.

To a question about Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, Venugopal said, "The details of the yatra will be discussed, and a decision will be taken without any delay."

On seat-sharing deals in Punjab, West Bengal and Delhi, Venugopal said, "We have already constituted a five-member committee named national alliance committee, and it will start the process without any delay. It will deal with the issues." He also said that all decisions on organisational and election-related matters will be taken immediately.