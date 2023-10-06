Centre forms team to assess damage by glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake outburst Flood (GLOF) leading to a surge in flows in the Teesta River causing a flash flood in Sikkim on October 4, in which several people have died and many are missing.

In a statement, the MHA said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was standing shoulder to shoulder with Sikkim.

It said that the central government has assured all possible help to the Government of Sikkim.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has approved the release of both the installments of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.80 crore in advance for the year 2023-24 to help the state in providing relief measures to the affected people.

“Further, to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) / Cloud Burst or Flash floods, the MHA has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of the state shortly,” it said.