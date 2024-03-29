CBI submits closure report in corruption case against former Minister Praful Patel

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closed the corruption case against former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel, who is now an ally of the BJP. Patel is a member of the National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). Last year, Patel along with Ajit Pawar orchestrated a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Maharashtra government. He recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to reports, the CBI reportedly filed the closure report in the court on March 19, claiming that no evidence was found to establish charges of corruption. The court has reportedly summoned the investigating officer of the case on April 15. The special court will take a call on whether to accept the report or direct the agency to probe further.

The CBI had registered two cases in 2017 against unknown officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry, National Aviation Corporation of India Limited (NACIL), Air India and private companies, alleging abuse of power.

Under Praful Patel, who was the Civil Aviation Minister during UPA-II, it is alleged that a large number of aircraft were leased by Air India without a proper route study, marketing or price strategy.

The first FIR was registered regarding the purchase of 111 aircraft from Boeing and financing it through loans from American and Indian banks causing losses to Air India. The second FIR dealt with the allegations of conspiracy between the ministry’s officials and the private players in leasing of aircraft.

According to The Times of India , the CBI has filed a closure report in the second case.