California Governor vetoes bill that bans caste based discrimination

The Governor of the US state of California has vetoed a legislation adding caste to the list of banned grounds for discrimination, saying it is already banned in the state, siding with advocacy groups of Hindu Americans who had mounted a countrywide effort to prevent the enactment of the Bill.

California will not become the first US state to ban caste specifically, which had looked possible in the aftermath of Seattle becoming the first American city to prohibit caste. "California already prohibits discrimination based on sex, race, colour, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other characteristics, and state law specifies that these civil rights protections shall be liberally construed. Because discrimination based on caste is already prohibited under these existing categories, this bill is unnecessary,” Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement explaining the veto.

Democratic Sate Senator Aisha Wahab, who had introduced the bill had said at the time, "Caste discrimination against the caste-oppressed Dalits--people formerly referred to as "the untouchables" by members of dominant castes--occurs across industries and may include bullying, harassment, bias, wage theft, sexual harassment, and even trafficking. Caste-oppressed people have also been rejected from rental housing when their caste identity is discovered. Additionally, the practice of endogamy--the custom of only marrying within one's defined social position--perpetuates caste across generations."