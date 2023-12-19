Brij Bhushan Singh says he will avenge Karni Sena chief's murder

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has vowed to avenge the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan. Brij Bhushan visited the native village of the murdered man on Monday, December 18.

"I swear to the family members [of the Karni Sena chief], if a surgical strike can happen, if the Kashmir issue can be resolved, if Pakistan can be taught a lesson, then those [perpetrators of Gogamedi's murder] hiding safely will also be brought to justice. I can promise that revenge for Gogamedi's killing will be done," Brij Bhushan said.

Gogamedi was shot dead inside his house in Jaipur by two men earlier this month. Four people, including the two shooters, have been arrested by the police so far.

During the shooting on December 5, another man who was standing inside the room was also shot by the two men. The Karni Sena Chief's security guard, who was injured in the attack, also died on December 12 while undergoing treatment for his bullet injuries.

One of the shooters who was arrested, Nitin Fauji, told the police that the murder of Gogamedi was carried out on the directions of Rohit Godara, the most-wanted gangster and arms dealer in Rajasthan, and his close aide Virendra Charan.

Godara, a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, said in a Facebook post that he was responsible for Gogamedi's murder soon after the shooting.

Brij Bhushan reached Gogamedi's village in Rajasthan on Monday with a convoy of more than 500 SUVs and several politicians in tow. Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh also joined Brij Bhushan and demanded justice for the Karni Sena Chief.

Brij Bhushan faces accusations of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers. Allegations against Brij Bhushan include not only sexual harassment but also physical abuse, dictatorial functioning, and financial irregularities in the management of WFI. Top Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have accused him of running the WFI like a ‘fiefdom’.