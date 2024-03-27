BJP’s ally member found sleeping on stacks of Rs 500 notes in Assam

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the picture of a BJP allied party member in Assam who is found sleeping on a pile of currency notes has gone viral on the social media. According to India Today NE, the leader has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary, a member of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

Basumatary is the Village Council Development Committee Chairman (VCDC) in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district. The UPPL party in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is led by Pramod Boro, and is in alliance with BJP in Assam.

In the picture, he is seen sleeping semi-nude on a bed covered with stacks of Rs 500 currency notes. Basumatary’s body is also covered with notes. The shocking photo has left the UPPL and the BJP red-faced.