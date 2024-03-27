BJP’s ally member found sleeping on stacks of Rs 500 notes in Assam

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the picture of a BJP allied party member in Assam who is found sleeping on a pile of currency notes has gone viral on the social media. According to India Today NE, the leader has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary, a member of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).
Basumatary is the Village Council Development Committee Chairman (VCDC) in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district. The UPPL party in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is led by Pramod Boro, and is in alliance with BJP in Assam.
In the picture, he is seen sleeping semi-nude on a bed covered with stacks of Rs 500 currency notes. Basumatary’s body is also covered with notes. The shocking photo has left the UPPL and the BJP red-faced.
Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders have sought a thorough investigation into the matter and have suggested that Basumatary was involved in corruption.
Reacting to the incident, Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia wrote, “Shocking and disgraceful! A viral photo depicts a #UPPL leader asleep with bundles of cash. This blatant display of corruption demands immediate action. @CMOfficeAssam, it's time to prove the integrity of your numerous tied agencies and conduct a thorough investigation…”
Ironically, the UPPL party had publicly promised that the government would refrain from any corruption related activities.
Netizens have called out the act, asking if there will be any ED or EC action with regard to this. “Will EC/ED/IT act? Or is this tyranny of distance? At election time cash is still king”, wrote prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on X.