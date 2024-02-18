BJP national convention passes political resolution, hails PM Modi for Ram Mandir

He added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been such a unique incident in the world where the majority community of the country had to struggle for centuries to build a temple at the birthplace of their diety Shri Ram.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy has strengthened during the 10-year term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

She explained in detail about the various achievements attained under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, while proposing the amendment, talked about including Prime Minister Modi's love and respect for the Sikh sect in the political proposal in the context of Kartarpur Corridor and Veer Bal Diwas.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi presented an amendment proposal to include connectivity in rural India, upliftment of all castes and respect for tribal society by the Narendra Modi government. After discussion the political resolution was passed with some amendments.

In the political proposal put forward by Rajnath Singh, while mentioning many achievements, including the grand Ram temple built in Ayodhya and the enshrinement of Ram Lalla, he said that, "Prime Minister Modi's 10 years have brought the vision of 'Ram Rajya' on the ground. Under the timeless leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India's image has emerged as a capable and strong nation with the goal of a developed India by 2047. During this period, the country has achieved great success in security, Have covered an uninterrupted journey of prosperity and happiness. On the call of the Prime Minister, the country has freed itself from every thought of slavery by taking the 'five pledges' (panch pran), learned to be proud of its heritage, has started taking steps for a developed India, has demonstrated unity and solidarity on every front and has worked towards the development of the country. Citizens have also become conscious about discharging their duties. In these 10 years, India has respected the country's great democratic and constitutional traditions as well as its cultural heritage."