BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for ‘seeking votes in name of religion’

The Chief Election Officer (CEO), Karnataka on Friday, April 26, booked BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for violation of election code of conduct and “seeking votes” in the name of religion. The CEO informed that, “Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in 'X' handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion”.

Section 123(3) of the Representation of People Act prohibits a candidate from seeking votes using religious symbols.