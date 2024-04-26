BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for ‘seeking votes in name of religion’

The Chief Election Officer (CEO), Karnataka on Friday, April 26, booked BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for violation of election code of conduct and “seeking votes” in the name of religion. The CEO informed that, “Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in 'X' handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion”.
Section 123(3) of the Representation of People Act prohibits a candidate from seeking votes using religious symbols.
On Friday, during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Tejasvi put out several appeals on X (formerly Twitter), asking people to come out and cast their votes. In one of his posts on X, the BJP MP mentioned Ram temple to urge people to come out and vote for the BJP.
"Our generation was blessed to witness the majestic Surya Tilak on Bhagwan Shri Ram at Ayodhya on Ram Navami. A wait for almost 500 years & a wish of crores of Bharatiyas was fulfilled by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. For Bharatiyata to survive, vote for BJP!," he said.
This is a developing story.